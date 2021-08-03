Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Graco by 503.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

NYSE GGG opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $79.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.45.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

