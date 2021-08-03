Advisor Partners LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. Research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

YUMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.