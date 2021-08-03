Advisor Partners LLC Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $748,712,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,108,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,010,000 after buying an additional 280,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,453,000 after purchasing an additional 202,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ opened at $530.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $468.15. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,519,713. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $489.88.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.