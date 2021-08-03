Advisor Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 38,887 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,861,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,433,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.60.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $258.89 on Tuesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.20 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

