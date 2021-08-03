Advisor Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in Orange by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 147,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Orange by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Orange by 142.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Orange by 8.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Orange by 355.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. Orange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORAN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

