Advisor Partners LLC Takes Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

SIG stock opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $83.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.73.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

