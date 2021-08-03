Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) by 926.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,921 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FLDR opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.86.

