Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 15,905 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 200.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,905 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000.

ARKF opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.63. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

