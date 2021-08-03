Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,925,000 after purchasing an additional 957,452 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,873,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,793,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,399,000 after purchasing an additional 98,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $83,362,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,085.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.35. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

UGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

