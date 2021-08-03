Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 21.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $81.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

