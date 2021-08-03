Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 112 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,086 shares of company stock worth $27,929,875. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $526.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $511.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.71.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

