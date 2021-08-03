Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 5,513 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 38.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 19.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 20.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 26.4% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSLY opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.96. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 520,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,141,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $820,957.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,869,692.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,770,036. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

