Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,976 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 316.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 127,400.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.14.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $150.68 on Tuesday. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $74.21 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,013.00 and a beta of 1.14.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $199,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $257,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,220,980.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,496 shares of company stock worth $6,620,663. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

