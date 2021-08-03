aelf (ELF) Reaches Market Cap of $137.96 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One aelf coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000662 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $137.96 million and $35.97 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

aelf Profile

ELF is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

