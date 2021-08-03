AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $38.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.55 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. On average, analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

