Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Air China from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air China presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AICAF opened at $0.64 on Friday. Air China has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

