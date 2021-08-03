Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.55

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 1100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.04.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. Air China had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air China Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

