Air Industries Group (AIRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Shares of AIRI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,452. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20.

AIRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for prime defense contractors in the aerospace industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

