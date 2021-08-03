Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Airbus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $34.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99. Airbus has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

