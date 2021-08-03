Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €29.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €25.71 ($30.25).

Shares of AIXA opened at €21.67 ($25.49) on Friday. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a 52 week high of €23.56 ($27.72). The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €20.51.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

