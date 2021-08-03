Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.370-$1.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $845 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $843.65 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.540-$5.650 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on AKAM. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,098. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,268 shares of company stock worth $7,113,698 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

