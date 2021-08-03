Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.37-1.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $845-860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.06 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.540-$5.650 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.25.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $119.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,098. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,268 shares of company stock worth $7,113,698 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

