Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Alamo Group worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 146,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $264,423.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,248 shares in the company, valued at $35,964,033.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $75,031.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,945 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALG opened at $144.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.52 and a 1 year high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. Research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

