Albemarle (ALB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Albemarle to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. On average, analysts expect Albemarle to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALB opened at $206.90 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $79.06 and a 1-year high of $211.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

