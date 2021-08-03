Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.710-$7.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Shares of ARE stock traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $204.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.92. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $203.59. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

In other news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $561,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $9,599,478 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

