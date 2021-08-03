Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after buying an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 94.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,625,000 after buying an additional 1,452,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $253,936,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.90.

Shares of BABA opened at $194.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $319.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

