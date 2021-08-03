Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $40.17.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

