Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.19

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.19 and last traded at $27.17, with a volume of 2555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.32, a P/E/G ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $50,017.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,374,791.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $3,313,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,040 shares in the company, valued at $20,809,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,609 shares of company stock valued at $11,050,156 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

