Alleghany (Y) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $14.91 per share for the quarter.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $5.55. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alleghany to post $52 EPS for the current fiscal year and $73 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Y opened at $661.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $679.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Alleghany has a one year low of $486.49 and a one year high of $737.89.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

