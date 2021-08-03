Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target Cut to $144.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an in-line rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. cut Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.69.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.21. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 83,195 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after buying an additional 1,050,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

