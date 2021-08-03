Allianz’s (ALIZY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALIZY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 131,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,269. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47. Allianz has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.84 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

