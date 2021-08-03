Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) by 83.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Allied Esports Entertainment worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 43,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AESE opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.23.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AESE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Allied Esports Entertainment Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

