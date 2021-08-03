Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. On average, analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AMOT opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.69. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

