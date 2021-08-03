ALLY Market Cap Reaches $12.49 Million (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One ALLY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ALLY has a market cap of $12.49 million and approximately $294,408.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ALLY has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ALLY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00058529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00014791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.61 or 0.00797683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00094353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00041539 BTC.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official website is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.