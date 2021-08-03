Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. The company’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.67) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ALNY traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $176.80. 17,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,057. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $184.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.94.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,233 shares of company stock worth $8,503,785. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

