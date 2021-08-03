Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 9,820 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,482 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.4% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 50,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.7% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,370 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $3,257,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 596,057 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,054,000 after purchasing an additional 60,858 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,815 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $143.44. 259,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,716,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. raised their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

