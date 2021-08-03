Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 357 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $7.39 on Tuesday, hitting $507.76. 137,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

