Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 106.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.39.

NYSE SHW traded up $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.39. 9,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $213.63 and a 12-month high of $293.19.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,013 shares of company stock valued at $51,933,494 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

