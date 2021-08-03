Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 36,398 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 460,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.8% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $38,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,434. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.74. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.