Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $1,455,420.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,440 shares of company stock worth $56,376,705. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DLR traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $155.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,013. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $164.04.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

