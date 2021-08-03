Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Market Cap Tops $18.38 Million

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, Alpha Impact has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for $0.0567 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Impact has a market capitalization of $18.38 million and approximately $3,994.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00045377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00100893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00141966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,009.36 or 1.00580074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.02 or 0.00852138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Impact Coin Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

