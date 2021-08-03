Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.2% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,720.86. 41,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,294. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,559.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,012 shares of company stock worth $248,704,583. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,045.10.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

