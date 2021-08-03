Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.210-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.96 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.260-$-0.120 EPS.

Shares of AYX stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,316. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.67 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.22. Alteryx has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $181.08.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AYX. lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.36.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock worth $2,101,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

