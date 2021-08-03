Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Michael Olsen Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $92,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Olsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Michael Olsen sold 31,098 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $839,335.02.

On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $102,660.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $108,570.00.

NYSE ATUS traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $30.18. 6,322,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,279. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,224,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Altice USA by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $45,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. FIX cut shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.37.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

