Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Short Interest Up 19.7% in July

Aug 3rd, 2021

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.6 days.

Shares of ALMFF stock opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. Altium has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALMFF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altium from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. lowered Altium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Altium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Altium Company Profile

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers communities; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

