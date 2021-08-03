Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Short Interest Up 19.7% in July

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.6 days.

Shares of ALMFF stock opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. Altium has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALMFF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altium from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. lowered Altium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Altium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers communities; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

