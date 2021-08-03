Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.25

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.25 and last traded at C$17.05, with a volume of 86703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

ALS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.56.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.25. The stock has a market cap of C$708.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is -69.93%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

