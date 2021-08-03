AMERCO (UHAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMERCO stock opened at $582.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $570.15. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $318.20 and a 12 month high of $657.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 81,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

