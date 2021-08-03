Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%.

Shares of AMRC traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.36. 8,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.67.

In related news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $212,852.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,877 shares of company stock worth $2,592,372 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.73.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

