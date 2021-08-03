Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%.

NYSE AMRC traded down $4.50 on Tuesday, reaching $62.25. 7,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,466. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,877 shares of company stock worth $2,592,372. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

