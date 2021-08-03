América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Short Interest Down 15.3% in July

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in América Móvil by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in América Móvil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 205,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 6.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMX stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.58.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. Equities analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

